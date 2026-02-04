x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April

Published on February 4, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have been working tirelessly to deliver a great cinematic spectacle to Indian Cinema, Peddi. The raw, rustic sports drama has created global sensation with Chikiri Chikiri song crossing massive 200 Million views worldwide.

While the movie was locked for 26th March release, the makers thought to give VFX and post production works ample time and pushed the release by one month, to 30th April 2026. The movie is expected to take a sky-high opening at the box office and makers are not missing out on the Summer season, too.

The release date poster presents Ram Charan in a complete emotional breakdown pointing at his character going through an emotional transformation. The poster increases hype and buzz for the film for it being made on a never-seen-before scale and all emotions blended in right proportions.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this eagerly awaited film on a prestigious scale. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role and Shiva Rajkumar is playing a prominent role. AR Rahman is scoring music for the film and soon, the second single will be released.

Previous PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April
image
PK’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Arrives On March 26
image
Maremma Teaser: Maadhav Nails Raw Mass Fire
image
Leader Powerful Glimpse: Legend Saravanan in action mode
image
Dhurandhar starts Smashing Records on Netflix

Most Read

image
Tirumala Laddu Controversy Turns Political as Kapu Debate Erupts in Andhra Pradesh
image
Mamata Banerjee Steps Into Supreme Court, Is It Time for YSRCP Leaders Too?
image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Related Articles

Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look