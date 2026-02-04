Ram Charan’s Peddi to release in April

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana have been working tirelessly to deliver a great cinematic spectacle to Indian Cinema, Peddi. The raw, rustic sports drama has created global sensation with Chikiri Chikiri song crossing massive 200 Million views worldwide.

While the movie was locked for 26th March release, the makers thought to give VFX and post production works ample time and pushed the release by one month, to 30th April 2026. The movie is expected to take a sky-high opening at the box office and makers are not missing out on the Summer season, too.

The release date poster presents Ram Charan in a complete emotional breakdown pointing at his character going through an emotional transformation. The poster increases hype and buzz for the film for it being made on a never-seen-before scale and all emotions blended in right proportions.

Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing this eagerly awaited film on a prestigious scale. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady role and Shiva Rajkumar is playing a prominent role. AR Rahman is scoring music for the film and soon, the second single will be released.