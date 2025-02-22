x
Home > Politics

New Virus Detected in China

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

A new virus, similar to COVID-19, has been identified in China, raising concerns about its potential to spread to humans. Named HKU5-CoV-2, the virus was discovered in bats and belongs to the same family as the deadly MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and SARS-CoV-2, which caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The discovery was made by a team of scientists led by renowned virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli, often referred to as the “Bat Woman,” who has extensively studied coronaviruses in bats.

Researchers have indicated that HKU5-CoV-2 has the potential to infect humans, either directly or through intermediate hosts. However, they have clarified that the virus is less potent compared to COVID-19 and is unlikely to cause a pandemic of similar magnitude. The study, published in the journal “Cell”, highlights that while the virus shares genetic similarities with SARS-CoV-2, its ability to transmit between humans is limited.

Scientists have reassured the public that the virus, even if it infects humans, is not as dangerous as COVID-19. They emphasized that not all animal viruses can easily jump to humans, citing examples like SARS and MERS, which had higher transmission capabilities. Experts believe that the risk of HKU5-CoV-2 causing widespread human infection is low, but they continue to monitor the situation closely.

