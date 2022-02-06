Nightingale of India is no more

Legendary singer of Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last this morning at the age of 92. She has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after she was tested positive for Covid-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia and was on ventilator support. Lata Mangeshkar recovered slowly but her health condition deteriorated a couple of days ago. She was kept on ventilator support and she passed away today. Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 years and she sang 30,000 songs in various Indian languages for seven decades.

Lata Mangeshkar received Padma Bhushan in 1969, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and Bharat Ratna in 2001. Popularly called as the ‘Nightingale of India’, Lata Mangeshkar was also conferred with ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’, the highest civilian award of France. Several celebrities rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Lata Mangeshkar worked with all the top actors and filmmakers of Indian cinema during her journey. Indian cinema will badly miss her. Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar.