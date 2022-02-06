Megastar returns back to Work

Megastar Chiranjeevi is tested positive for coronavirus recently and he has been in home isolation. The top actor recovered completely and he returned back to work today. Megastar joined the sets of God Father today. The veteran actor posted some pictures from the sets and he thanked everyone for the wonderful wishes. “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam 🙂 Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!” posted Chiranjeevi.

God Father is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. Mohan Raja is the director and the film releases during the second half of the year. Chiranjeevi is also shooting for Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s untitled film. Chiranjeevi has signed back to back films and he is working without breaks after the second wave of coronavirus. The actor will have 2-3 releases this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZnu_hFpeT7/?utm_medium=copy_link