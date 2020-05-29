HC verdict slap on Jagan, victory of democracy

While YSRCP Energy minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy on Friday indicated that the state government was mulling to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s verdict to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as State Election Commissioner, leaders cutting across all political parties welcomed the court’s verdict calling it a victory of democracy.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday took to his Twitter handle to hail the High Court verdict to reinstate Ramesh Kumar. “The verdict reimposed immense trust and faith in democracy, it has provided oxygen to democracy,” he tweeted.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdhury said Jagan had brought shame to the AP government and dragged its prestige to the streets. “Where was the necessity to bring an amendment through the back-door (in the form of an ordinance) to change the term and eligibility of the SEC? The Jagan government recieved a massive mandate of 151 seats in the Assembly, now this does not mean that the government will disregard the constitutional framework and democratic norms. It is high time Jagan realised that his government should work within the constitutional framework and that his government cannot stretch beyond its limitations and should uphold the dignity of judiciary. He should come out of his monarch mindset and focus on the welfare of the state. At least now, he should put politics aside and seriously work towards putting the wheels of the economy on the right path,” Sujana Chowdary advised.

“The ordinance to remove Nimmagadda Ramesh was passed in a hurry. Where was the need for the AP government to bring an ordinance. Further, the ordinance was passed by AP governor. The speed with which the government acted shows that it was an act of vendetta to remove Ramesh Kumar. This is a slap on the face of Jagan Mohan Reddy, an embarassment to the AP government. Repeatedly, the state government seems to be acting in defiance against courts which is not correct in democracy,” CPI general secretary K Narayana said.

Congress leader Tulasi Reddy said Jagan has no right to continue and he should step down. “Jagan and his government have no respect to judiciary. The High Court verdict is a slap on the face of Jagan. The elections to local bodies announced earlier should be cancelled and a fresh notification should be issued,” he said.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to respect the High Court’s verdict and desist from taking decisions that will bring disrepute to late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. “Jagan should focus on peoples issues. By taking wrong decisions, Jagan is bringing disrepute to his father. It is wrong to find faut with court verdicts. Jagan should rethink on his decision to shift Amaravati as the capital. Statements insulting judiciary is not a good sign. Jagan should give up his adamant and arrogant ways. Jagan has become CM at a very young, and he should not squander the massive mandate given by the AP people”. TDP leader Kesineni Nani said the verdict is a victory of democracy, while CPI’s Ramakrishna urged Jagan to uphold the rule of law and honour democratic values.