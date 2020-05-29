Private medical colleges declare ‘Education Holiday’

The private medical colleges managements have taken an extreme decision to declare this year as an ‘Educational Holiday’. Accordingly, they have asked the Government not to fill the MBBS seats in convenor quota. The private dental colleges have also taken this decision. This is seen as a bold confrontation and revolt against the Jagan Reddy Government.

The private managements say that they are forced to take this decision because of the Government’s unilateral decision to cut 70 per cent fee in all categories of seats. The government has announced a new fee policy. The private managements have seen this as a serious blow to their revenue and their continuation.

The private colleges are saying that they have already suffered heavy losses due to standstill of services at link hospitals and colleges due to Coronavirus lockdown. Moreover, the medical colleges were also allotted for Covid treatments. The financial condition of the colleges has deteriorated and the cuts in fee came as a final blow.