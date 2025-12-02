Nine out of Ten people loved our AKT – Ram

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, Upendra starrer Andhra King Teluka released recently and it got high critical positive recpetion and word-of-mouth from audienes. Mahesh Babu P has directed the film with Mythri Movie Makers prouducing it. The movie team have conducted Thank You Meet in Hyderabad.

Mythri Ravi stated that the team have predicted that a dead season like November won’t be yielding huge openings. He stated that they are anticipating for a long run at box office, looking at the huge positive response. He stated that the team will increase promotions in Telugu States from the coming week.

Ram Pothineni remarked that the entire team have been honest and genuine in their efforts from the day one. He said, “Even though director Mahesh felt like some commercial elements needed to be added, I asked him to stay true to the emotions. I am proud of the film that we introduced a new emotion and people are accepting it.”

He further remarked that they cannot push a bad film but Andhra King Taluka is being praised. He said, “Nine out of ten people like our film. There are social media posts about people not showing up at theatres. We anticipated this and we are confident that from next week, people will see our film in theatres.”

Ram shared that he is receiving continuous fan letters about how the movie has inspired them to do something good. He stated that Andhra King Taluka gives a positive message to audiences and that is the strength of the movie which ia a novel, honest, fresh, and genuine attempt at telling an emotional story.