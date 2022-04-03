Nithiin’s new Film Launched

Young actor Nithiin has been holding talks with writer turned director Vakkantham Vamsi for an actioner. The film has been launched officially with a pooja ceremony this morning in Hyderabad. The regular shoot commences very soon and Pelli SandaD fame Sree Leela is the leading lady. Top music composer Harris Jayaraj is on board to compose the music and background score. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies are the producers.

Nithiin is shooting for Macherla Niyojakavargam and the film is announced for post-summer release. SR Sekhar is the director of this action entertainer and Nithiin will join the sets of Vakkantham Vamsi’s film after he completes the shoot of Macherla Niyojakavargam. Vakkantham Vamsi worked on the script for more than two years and the project materialized finally. His directorial debut Naa Peru Surya featuring Allu Arjun ended up as a disaster. Vakkantham Vamsi is quite busy as a writer and he penned the script of Akhil’s Agent directed by Surendar Reddy.

Happy to collaborate with @VamsiVakkantham garu for my next one #Nithiin32 :)) This is going to be a very special one 😊

Shoot begins soon ! Hoping to have all your love & blessing as always ♥️@sreeleela14 @Jharrisjayaraj #SudhkarReddy #NikhithaReddy @SreshthMovies pic.twitter.com/kWXLw6VLKD — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 3, 2022