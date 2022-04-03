Niharika Konidela and others nabbed in a Pub Raid

The Hyderabad cops conducted raids and busted out a rave party in the heart of the city last night. Rids are conducted in Pudding and Mink Pub located in Radisson Blu hotel in Banjara Hills. More than 150 people are taken into custody and there are several star kids present in the rave party as per the media reports. Mega hero Naga Babu’s daughter Niharika Konidela was present in the pub and she was taken for questioning after which she was released by the Banjara Hills cops. The video of the ex-actress coming out from the Banjara Hills police station is now viral on internet.

There are a lot of names surfaced on social media and an official words from the cops is awaited. Media reports say that Galla Jayadev’s son Ashok Galla was present but the family condemned the rumors. All the youth taken into custody are served notices and are released. . The Hyderabad cops seized several drugs in the rave party. The Hyderabad cops filed a complaint on Pudding and Mink Pub for violating the rules. The cops recovered the CCTV footage and the primary investigation told that the entry was restricted for outsiders.