Home > Movie News

Nithiin's Shelved film for Sundeep Kishan

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Big Task for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom
Nithiin’s Shelved film for Sundeep Kishan
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute
Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh
Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy

Nithiin’s Shelved film for Sundeep Kishan

Young actor Nithiin has been in talks for a mass entertainer titled Powerpet and the film was planned to be made in multiple parts. Lyric writer turned director Krishna Chaitanya was on board to direct the film and People Media Factory came ahead to produce the project. But the film was kept on hold due to unknown reasons and Krishna Chaitanya directed Gangs of Godavari with Vishwak Sen. The film ended up as a disappointment.

Krishna Chaitanya has now revived Powerpet and the film will be launched in a grand manner on August 9th in Hyderabad. Sundeep Kishan will play the lead role and the pre-production work has reached the final stages. Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy will produce the film on 70mm Entertainments banner. They produced Bhale Manchi Roju, Anando Brahma, Yatra and Sridevi Soda Center in the past. An official announcement will be made soon.

