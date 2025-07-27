Big Task for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Kingdom is the next big release in Telugu and the trailer that was released yesterday has received great response. The trailer lived up to the expectations and Kingdom will head for a grand release on July 31st in a record number of screens. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself admitted that the film’s budget went overboard and a major amount has to be recovered through the theatrical revenue. The makers are planning paid premieres on Thursday night and Kingdom is expected to open on a strong note.

The premiere numbers would be a huge benefit if the word of mouth turns to be positive. Else, the premiere shows are killing the Friday footfalls of all the films. Kingdom has a big task and it is a crucial one for Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has been struggling to deliver a decent hit from the past few years. Kingdom banks on action and a strong emotional drama. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Anirudh is scoring the music.