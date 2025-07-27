x
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Big Task for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

Big Task for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Kingdom is the next big release in Telugu and the trailer that was released yesterday has received great response. The trailer lived up to the expectations and Kingdom will head for a grand release on July 31st in a record number of screens. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi himself admitted that the film’s budget went overboard and a major amount has to be recovered through the theatrical revenue. The makers are planning paid premieres on Thursday night and Kingdom is expected to open on a strong note.

The premiere numbers would be a huge benefit if the word of mouth turns to be positive. Else, the premiere shows are killing the Friday footfalls of all the films. Kingdom has a big task and it is a crucial one for Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has been struggling to deliver a decent hit from the past few years. Kingdom banks on action and a strong emotional drama. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Anirudh is scoring the music.

Previous Nithiin’s Shelved film for Sundeep Kishan
