No Breaks for Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken enough break and lined up a series of films. The veteran actor is now all set to work without major breaks between his films. He has wrapped up the shoot of Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film that will release this year. He is working on Anil Ravipudi’s film for the past few months and the shoot is expected to be completed by the end of August. Some patchworks would be pending and they will be completed later.

Chiranjeevi is committed to Bobby Kolli for a film and the duo is teaming up for the second time after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. The film starts rolling in September. Megastar has given his final nod for the project recently and it is under pre-production mode. Bobby is finalizing the actor for the film. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project and an official announcement will be made for Megastar’s birthday. This film will release during the end of 2026. Megastar will now work without any breaks between his films.