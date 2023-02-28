No compromise with chai biscuit meetings, says Bopparaju

The state government employees joint action committee chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, on Tuesday handed over their action plan to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy in the Velagapudi secretariat.

The employees have already finalised their action plan starting from March 9 for their pending demands. Speaking to media persons after his meeting with the chief secretary, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that they would not compromise on chai, biscuit meetings with the officials and the cabinet sub-committee on their demands.

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the officials and the cabinet sub-committee have been holding talks with them for the past three years. They are serving biscuits and chai at the meetings and nothing is coming out. None of their issues were resolved during the last three years, he said.

This time, he said that they would not compromise with any meeting that fails to take a call on their pending demands. He wanted the officials and the ministers to resolve their issues and call them for the meetings.

The JAC chairman further said that the government was diverting the budget allocation for the employees and their welfare. The government was doing it intentionally causing severe inconvenience to the employees, he alleged.

Bopparaju said that they would go ahead with their programme like pen down, lunch hour demonstrations, government mobile app down to mount pressure on the government. He wanted the government to take up their issues with a serious note and resolve the demands.

He also made an appeal to the employees to make the protests a success to mount pressure on the government and get the issues resolved. He said that the government is taking the issues in lighter note and this time it would be different. “We would show the government what the employees could do,” Bopparaju said.