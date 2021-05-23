Now KCR orders probe against Etela’s son Nitin Reddy

Another complaint is received by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the land grabbing issues of ousted health minister Etela Rajender.

Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj, resident of Ravalkol village in Medchel Mandal in Medchel district lodged a complaint that Etela Rajander’s son Etela Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land and requested to render justice.

Mahesh Mudiraj had applied to the CM with a complaint.

The CM on Sunday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to immediately inquire into the complaint.

The CM also instructed the Revenue department and ACB Vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to government.

