Kanna targets CM, raises voice against YCP rule

During his tenure as BJP AP President, Kanna Laxminarayana fiercely attacked the decisions of the Jaganmohan Reddy regime. His pungent criticism of the 3 Capitals plan was still fresh in memory. Once Somu Veerraju became the BJP AP President, all anti-Jagan voices within the BJP have slowly fallen silent. Along with them, Kanna has also stopped expressing his opinions on the AP Government’s policies or activities altogether.

However, in the past few weeks, Kanna is coming to the fore once again. He has recently criticised the Jagan rule for converting temples into Covid centres. Now, he has targetted the Chief Minister even on his letters to the Prime Minister. He asserted that the BJP would strongly oppose the CM asking the PM to stop supply of vaccines to the private hospitals.

Kanna said that the YCP was using even Coronavirus for its political purposes. They were creating problems for the hospitals not belonging to their party sympathisers.

Strongly objecting to the arrest of rebel MP Raghurama Raju, Kanna has said that the Government has behaved atrociously and acted out of vengeance.