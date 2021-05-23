Andhra, Telangana CMs playing with people’s lives, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on Sunday slammed the YSRCP government for not immediately taking any steps to resolve the problems of the Covid patients who were being prevented from entering Telangana.

Voicing his concern over Covid patients being stopped on the inter-state border, Atchannaidu alleged that the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were playing with the lives of the common people at a time when the Coronavirus epidemic had caused untold suffering.

The TDP leader condemned the lathicharge on the motorists by the Telangana police at Pondugala checkpost.

Atchannaidu alleged that the Telangana police were not allowing Andhra Pradesh vehicles on the border and even threatening the vehicle users if they tried to cross over. He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was behaving as if these border problems were not his concern. “It’s like pouring out the problems of the AP people before a deaf man. In no other State in the country, incidents like these are happening,” he said.

Atchanaidu asked whether Telangana was not part of India to deny entry to people from Andhra Pradesh. He said the AP officials were not talking to their Telangana counterparts when such untoward incidents were taking place on the borders. The Governments should explain whether some other laws outside of the Indian constitution were in force in Telangana. They were not showing any humanitarian concerns to the AP patients.

The TDP leader wanted to know how the AP Government would react if the Telangana officials would stop any ruling YSRCP MLA or minister on the borders from going to take emergency treatment in Hyderabad.

Atchannaidu demanded the AP Government to form a task force so as to coordinate with the Telangana officials for resolving the border problems. The TDP would not watch silently if the AP government continued to ignore the patients’ woes on the borders, he added.