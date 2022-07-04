Now Raghurama alleges a life threat from Jagan!

Rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who could not make it to the Bhimavaram meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now alleging life threat to him from chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MP had made an attempt to reach Bhimavaram on Sunday night by train first and then by road later. However, he came to know that his name did not figure in the protocol list either at the airport or on the dais. On learning about this, Raghurama Krishnam Raju went back to Hyderabad from where he went to Delhi.

The MP later on Monday alleged that his security personnel have found two unidentified persons near his Hyderabad house. They were claiming to be the police of the AP CBCID, the MP said.

He also alleged that the ruling YSR Congress activists have tried to eliminate him on the road as they followed him both in the train and his road journey.

The MP who had been severely criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy, particularly with reference to the Bhimavaram meeting, alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had turned out to be more dangerous than British officer Rutherford who killed Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The MP also expressed concern over the non-inclusion of his name in the protocol list. He said he had already written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to strictly follow the protocol. In spite of his efforts, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had removed his name from the list, he said.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju further said that he would take up the issue legally and protect his rights, besides his life.