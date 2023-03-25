NTR 30 makers rope in Hollywood’s action producer Kenny Bates

NTR is gearing up for his next with director Koratala Siva for NTR 30. This is the second collaboration of this sensational combo after Janata Garage. NTR 30 grandly launched recently in Hyderabad. As we all know the team working on pre production for almost a year now and Koratala Siva is planning to start the shoot in a few days.

After the Koratala Siva speech at the launch, the expectations raised on the film. To take them to the next level, the makers surprised everyone with the latest update. The makers of NTR 30 have roped in the best action director Kenny Bates. It appears that the filmmakers have enlisted Kenny to provide some intense action sequences that will leave viewers stunned.

Kenny Bates, the world-renowned action director who has worked on some big-budget films like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, The Italian Job and the Transformers franchise is also a part of the magnum opus. The stunt master has many career’s best works in his portfolio.

Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K bankrolling the film under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting this highly anticipated action entertainer. The film will be releasing worldwide on April 5th, 2024.