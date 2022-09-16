NTR and Charan to promote RRR in Japan

RRR is the biggest hit of the country this year. The film also broke international barriers and impressed film lovers across the globe. RRR kept trending on Netflix for weeks. RRR will have a theatrical release in Japan in the mid of October and the arrangements are being done. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned for the Japan release. As per the update, the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan will promote the film in Japan. They will be present for the film festivals and the theatrical screening of RRR.

Rajamouli asked Ram Charan and NTR to keep their October dairy vacant for the Japan tour. Rajamouli is already touring across various countries and is attending the film festivals to promote RRR. This will give a huge boost to his future films. NTR and Ram Charan will have a good platform so that they can release their future films if they have an international appeal. Rajamouli’s past films Magadheera and Baahubali franchise released in Japan. The official release date will be out soon.