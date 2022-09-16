Exclusive: Rajamouli in talks with a Bollywood Beauty

SS Rajamouli commenced the script work of his next film which will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film kick-starts next year in April or May. The basic idea of the film is locked and Rajamouli’s team is working on the script. As per the early update, SS Rajamouli and his team is considering Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone for the role. This is just an initial consideration and the team is yet to approach the actress. By the time the final script is done, Rajamouli will have many more options for the heroine’s role.

For now, they are considering Deepika for the assignment. Rajamouli recently confirmed that the film is a Globetrotting Action Adventure and it would be shot in multiple countries. He would repeat the technicians of his film and the final cast is expected to be locked by the end of this year. Veteran producer KL Narayana will bankroll this prestigious project. More details awaited.