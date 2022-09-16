Rana and Suresh Babu’s plans at Backburner

After the coronavirus pandemic arrived, the audience had to restrict themselves to their homes and they got addicted to the OTT platforms. Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati had grand plans of doing multiple web-based projects for top digital platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix. They inked deals accordingly and the teams worked on the scripts. Rana spent ample time on the projects and he finalized the scripts. But things changed post-pandemic. The digital platforms are not much interested to produce web-based films in Telugu without stars.

All the recent Telugu projects or web-based films made in Telugu failed to impress the audience. Netflix and Amazon kept several finalized Telugu projects on hold for this year and they are not ready to produce new content. Many web-based projects that are zeroed by Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu are now kept on hold. Rana Daggubati is also yet to announce his next feature film. Suresh Babu produced four Korean remakes and they will hit the screens in the next two months. The non-theatrical deals for these films are sealed long ago. The digital players asked the makers to complete their theatrical release because of which all these films are heading for release in theatres. One among them is Saakini Daakini which released in theatres today.

Several plans of Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu are altered post-pandemic.