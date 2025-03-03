NTR and Neel film to have an International Release

Young Tiger NTR will soon join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s high voltage action drama and the film is tentatively titled Dragon. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release and NTR will join the sets of the film in this month. The film’s producer Y Ravi Shankar during the success celebrations of Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon revealed that “NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon is a high voltage film. I am not defaming this Dragon. NTR’s Dragon is a next level film and it will have an international release. Dragon has an extra-ordinary script. Dragon is a unique script which was never seen in Indian cinema”.

He also added saying “Sky is the limit for Dragon. We are super confident on the film and no one can predict the box-office numbers of Dragon. We are working hard to meet the deadlines”. Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers of the film. NTR sports a new look in the film and the action episodes are the major highlights of Dragon.