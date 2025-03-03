When will Megastar’s Vishwambara Release?

Vishwambara is the costliest attempt in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s career and the film is a socio-fantasy film. The VFX work plays a crucial role and the film was initially planned for Sankranthi release this year. Chiranjeevi had to sacrifice for Ram Charan and moved to summer. But, there is a delay in the VFX work and the makers are yet to close the major deals. For now, Vishwambara will not have a summer release and the makers are keen to finalize the release date.

The team is considering an August 22nd release for Vishwambara and the date happens to be the birthday of Megastar. They will have ample time to complete the VFX works. The team has asked the CG teams to rework after the teaser received lukewarm response. The makers are in talks with the OTT players to close the digital deal in March. The team will make an official announcement about the release date this month. Vassishta is the director of Vishwambara and UV Creations are the producers. Keeravani is scoring the music and Trisha is the leading lady in Vishwambara.