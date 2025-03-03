x
Home > Movie News

One more Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

One more Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court has permitted Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia to start posting his podcasts and shows again. However, he must promise that ‘The Ranveer Show’ will be appropriate for all ages and maintain ethical standards. The court had previously stopped him from broadcasting his podcast due to offensive comments he made on Samay Raina’s YouTube program. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh considered that Allahbadia’s podcast is his only income source and supports around 280 employees.

The court also continued to protect Allahbadia from arrest until further notice, but he must cooperate with the investigation in Guwahati. Allahbadia’s inappropriate remarks on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ caused controversy and resulted in several police complaints. The Maharashtra Cyber police and Mumbai police are investigating the controversial statements Allahbadia made on comedian Samay Raina’s show. An official stated, “Allahbadia confessed in his declaration that he erred by posting debatable remarks on the YouTube program, leading to the current backlash.”

Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
Return of the Dragon Movie Success Meet
Alia Bhatt wishes to work with Shah Rukh Khan again
Buzz: Dhanush and Ajith to team up?
GV Prakash says Kingston will match the experience of Baahubali, Kantara

No Plans to Privatize Ports, Assures Minister Atchannaidu
Rohit Sharma Is Fat: BJP Wanted Rahul Gandhi To Play Cricket
Nara Lokesh Addresses Mega DSC and School Safety in Assembly

