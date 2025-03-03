One more Relief for Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court has permitted Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia to start posting his podcasts and shows again. However, he must promise that ‘The Ranveer Show’ will be appropriate for all ages and maintain ethical standards. The court had previously stopped him from broadcasting his podcast due to offensive comments he made on Samay Raina’s YouTube program. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh considered that Allahbadia’s podcast is his only income source and supports around 280 employees.

The court also continued to protect Allahbadia from arrest until further notice, but he must cooperate with the investigation in Guwahati. Allahbadia’s inappropriate remarks on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ caused controversy and resulted in several police complaints. The Maharashtra Cyber police and Mumbai police are investigating the controversial statements Allahbadia made on comedian Samay Raina’s show. An official stated, “Allahbadia confessed in his declaration that he erred by posting debatable remarks on the YouTube program, leading to the current backlash.”