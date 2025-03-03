x
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Movie News

Rashmika’s Biggest Attempt on Cards?

Published on March 3, 2025 by swathy

Rashmika Mandanna

After making her debut in Kannada, Rashmika Mandanna proved her acting skills in Telugu. She then went to Hindi cinema and conquered Bollywood. She emerged as the National Crush and is busy with back-to-back films. After the super success of Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika is seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and the film is racing towards the biggest hit of the year. Rashmika is in huge demand and she is busy with several offers.

As per the ongoing buzz, a leading Bollywood production house has approached Rashmika for a film which is planned on a record budget of Rs 100 crores. The talks are currently in initial stages and a happening director will helm this big-budget film. The makers are ready to spend Rs 100 crores if Rashmika gives her nod. The actress is expected to take Rs 10 crores as remuneration for the project if everything falls in the right place. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.

