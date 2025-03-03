Rashmika’s Biggest Attempt on Cards?

After making her debut in Kannada, Rashmika Mandanna proved her acting skills in Telugu. She then went to Hindi cinema and conquered Bollywood. She emerged as the National Crush and is busy with back-to-back films. After the super success of Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika is seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and the film is racing towards the biggest hit of the year. Rashmika is in huge demand and she is busy with several offers.

As per the ongoing buzz, a leading Bollywood production house has approached Rashmika for a film which is planned on a record budget of Rs 100 crores. The talks are currently in initial stages and a happening director will helm this big-budget film. The makers are ready to spend Rs 100 crores if Rashmika gives her nod. The actress is expected to take Rs 10 crores as remuneration for the project if everything falls in the right place. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.