NTR like a Human Machine in War2

Young Tiger NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2 and he will be seen working with Hrithik Roshan in this stylish action entertainer. The teaser generated the needed buzz and grand plans are going on for the film’s release this year. The film’s Costume Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania has styled NTR in War 2 and she is all excited about working with the top Tollywood actor. She called it a joy working with NTR.

“He has the ability to charge the atmosphere around him. For the look of NTR, I wanted to keep him grounded. There is a rawness in his character and he is presented like a Human Machine. We worked on his transformation to get a similar attire throughout the film. We used strong silhouettes, rugged jackets and leather costumes for him. He is powerful and straightforward” told Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Ayan Mukerji is the director of War 2 and the film releases on August 14th. Yashraj Films are the producers and Kiara Advani is the heroine.