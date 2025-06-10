x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

NTR like a Human Machine in War2

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 teaser hits highest views record among senior heroes

NTR like a Human Machine in War2

Young Tiger NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2 and he will be seen working with Hrithik Roshan in this stylish action entertainer. The teaser generated the needed buzz and grand plans are going on for the film’s release this year. The film’s Costume Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania has styled NTR in War 2 and she is all excited about working with the top Tollywood actor. She called it a joy working with NTR.

“He has the ability to charge the atmosphere around him. For the look of NTR, I wanted to keep him grounded. There is a rawness in his character and he is presented like a Human Machine. We worked on his transformation to get a similar attire throughout the film. We used strong silhouettes, rugged jackets and leather costumes for him. He is powerful and straightforward” told Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Ayan Mukerji is the director of War 2 and the film releases on August 14th. Yashraj Films are the producers and Kiara Advani is the heroine.

Next Kommineni Gets 14-Day Judicial Remand Previous Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life OTT Deal Cancelled
else

TRENDING

image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 teaser hits highest views record among senior heroes

Latest

image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 teaser hits highest views record among senior heroes

Most Read

image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight

Related Articles

Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch