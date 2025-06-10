Kommineni Gets 14-Day Judicial Remand

YSRCP’s Sakshi TV Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Mangalagiri court over his involvement in the controversial Amaravati remarks case. The court directed that he should be kept in Guntur Central Jail until June 24, following strong backlash from various sections of society.

The case stems from a recent televised debate on Sakshi TV, where panelist Krishna Raju made a highly offensive comment by calling Amaravati the “capital of sex workers”. Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, instead of condemning the remark, allegedly supported it, triggering massive outrage across Andhra Pradesh. His failure to oppose the derogatory statement was seen as endorsement, leading to public anger and legal action.

He was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday by Tulluru police and brought to Guntur under tight security. On Tuesday, doctors at Guntur Government Hospital examined him and found he had a urinary tract infection but was otherwise healthy. After the medical check-up, he was produced in Mangalagiri court, where the judge granted 14-day remand after hearing both sides.

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed during his transfer, with barricades and escort vehicles used to avoid any protest disruptions. The remarks have drawn strong criticism from Dalit groups, women’s organizations, and media associations. Protests were held across the state demanding strict punishment, and multiple FIRs have been filed under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and other legal provisions.

Krishna Raju, the main accused, is still missing. His house in Vijayawada has been locked, and police are conducting raids to trace him. As the investigation continues, public pressure is building for his immediate arrest.

This incident has sparked a heated discussion on media ethics, freedom of speech, and hate speech, with civil society calling for stronger laws and accountability from journalists and media houses.