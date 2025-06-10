x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kommineni Gets 14-Day Judicial Remand

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Kommineni Gets 14-Day Judicial Remand

Kommineni Srinivas Rao

YSRCP’s Sakshi TV Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14-day judicial remand by the Mangalagiri court over his involvement in the controversial Amaravati remarks case. The court directed that he should be kept in Guntur Central Jail until June 24, following strong backlash from various sections of society.

The case stems from a recent televised debate on Sakshi TV, where panelist Krishna Raju made a highly offensive comment by calling Amaravati the “capital of sex workers”. Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, instead of condemning the remark, allegedly supported it, triggering massive outrage across Andhra Pradesh. His failure to oppose the derogatory statement was seen as endorsement, leading to public anger and legal action.

He was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday by Tulluru police and brought to Guntur under tight security. On Tuesday, doctors at Guntur Government Hospital examined him and found he had a urinary tract infection but was otherwise healthy. After the medical check-up, he was produced in Mangalagiri court, where the judge granted 14-day remand after hearing both sides.

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed during his transfer, with barricades and escort vehicles used to avoid any protest disruptions. The remarks have drawn strong criticism from Dalit groups, women’s organizations, and media associations. Protests were held across the state demanding strict punishment, and multiple FIRs have been filed under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and other legal provisions.

Krishna Raju, the main accused, is still missing. His house in Vijayawada has been locked, and police are conducting raids to trace him. As the investigation continues, public pressure is building for his immediate arrest.

This incident has sparked a heated discussion on media ethics, freedom of speech, and hate speech, with civil society calling for stronger laws and accountability from journalists and media houses.

Next Union Minister demands ban on Sakshi Previous NTR like a Human Machine in War2
else

TRENDING

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Latest

image
Kingdom impacts new Films of Vijay Deverakonda
image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Unlucky Aishwarya awaits Tollywood boost
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Kuberaa has a very new story and best narrative – Nagarjuna

Most Read

image
Never-Ending Political Drama: Varma vs Janasena Heats Up in Pithapuram
image
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV
image
Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s Second Space Hero, Takes Flight

Related Articles

Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch