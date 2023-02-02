NTR30 is all set to have an official launch

The much-awaited film of NTR and Koratala Siva is ready to hit floors. The latest update is that the film will have an official launch and a small schedule will to be shot in this month. The regular shoot will happen in March. There is a small set work going on in Hyderabad for the film shoot and there is also a Goa shoot scheduled in March. Makers are still silent about the film’s official launch.

This is the second collaboration between NTR and Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. Sudhakar in association with Kalyan Ram is producing NTR30. The film is going to be an action film and sources say that the film will have massive action sequences underwater. Jahnvi Kapoor going to be the lead actress and Anirudh will be the music composer for this pan-India project.