Superstar’s wishes for Writer Padmabushan

Suhas’ Writer Padmabushan is carrying a good buzz after the trailer was released. The film is going to release tomorrow and is well promoted by the makers. Co-producer Sharath Chandra met Mahesh Babu yesterday on the sets of SSMB28 and got wishes from him. Suhas also went along with Sharath Chandra and took an autograph from Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu said he is going to watch it on the 4th of February. The team is organizing 27 paid premiere shows today and they are eager to take the feedback from audiences.

Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manohar are producing the film Writer Padmabhushan under the banners of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films. Geetha Arts has acquired the theatrical rights of the film. The film is said to be a complete family entertainer. Tina Shiparaj of Aha’s Beauty and the Baker is the lead actress and will be seen as Sarika in the film. Written and directed by debutant Shanmukha Prashanth and the music is composed by Sekhar Chand.