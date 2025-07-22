NTR’s War 2 Trailer Loading

For the first time, NTR is doing a straight Hindi film War 2. Hrithik Roshan and NTR will lock horns in this high voltage action drama directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is all set for a grand release on August 14th during the Independence Day weekend and the film is made on a massive budget. The promotional activities will start by the end of this month. The makers have made an official announcement about the film’s trailer for which everyone is waiting for.

The trailer of War 2 will drop on July 25th on Friday. What’s the biggest coincidence is that both Hrithik Roshan and NTR are completing 25 years in Indian cinema. Yashraj Films is making massive arrangements for the film’s release. Kiara Advani is the heroine and NTR plays a role with negative shades. Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi has acquired the theatrical rights of War 2 for Telugu states.