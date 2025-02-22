x
Odela 2 Teaser: God Vs Evil

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

Odela 2 Teaser: God Vs Evil

Odela was a decent hit on OTT and Sampath Nandi was the man behind the project. The sequel is made on a bigger budget with stars and the film is aimed for a grand theatrical release. The teaser of Odela 2 was released today in the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Tamannaah played the lead role in Odela 2 and the teaser is all about the battle between the God and the Evil. The film happens in a village named Odela after the evil is back. The VFX work is decent and Odela 2 teaser looks promising and the makers have spent lavishly on the product.

While Sampath Nandi supervised the film, Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja. The entire plot of Odela 2 is kept under wraps while the teaser showcases the glimpses from the film. Some of the top technicians like B Ajaneesh Loknath and Soundar Rajan worked for Odela 2. The film is in the final stages of shoot and the makers will announce the release date very soon. Sampath Nandi is all set to direct Sharwanand in his next film and the shoot commences next month.

