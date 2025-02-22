Teja Sajja’s Mirai Release Date Locked

Teja Sajja is making waves in the world of cinema, building on the success of HanuMan with another ambitious project, Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, the film casts Teja as the heroic Super Yodha.

Today, the makers came up with an update regarding new release date of the movie. August 1st is the new release date locked for Mirai. The delay is attributed to the extensive VFX work required to deliver top-notch visual effects, ensuring the film meets the high standards of its grand scale.

The poster announcing the film’s release features Teja Sajja standing between towering snow peaks, a staff in hand and a piercing stare.

The buzz around Mirai is already palpable, with the enthusiastic response to its promotional material. The film, which recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Nepal, features Manoj Manchu as the villain and Ritika Nayak as the leading lady opposite Teja.