Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Official: Naga Chaitanya is Engaged

Akkineni youngster and Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya got married to actress Samantha after dating for years. They announced separation in 2021 and they are staying away from each other. Naga Chaitanya has been dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala but the duo never made it official. Several pictures from their private holidays surfaced on the internet. Breaking everything, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged today at 9:42 AM in the residence of Nagarjuna. The wedding event will take place very soon.

Also Read : Samantha denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

Nagarjuna himself announced the news and posted the clicks from the engagement event. “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!” posted Nagarjuna along with the clicks. Chaitanya was dressed in traditional wear while Sobhita wore a peach silk saree. The wedding date will be announced soon. Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his next film Thandel and the film is expected to release in December.

