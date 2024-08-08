Official: Naga Chaitanya is Engaged

Akkineni youngster and Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya got married to actress Samantha after dating for years. They announced separation in 2021 and they are staying away from each other. Naga Chaitanya has been dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala but the duo never made it official. Several pictures from their private holidays surfaced on the internet. Breaking everything, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged today at 9:42 AM in the residence of Nagarjuna. The wedding event will take place very soon.

Nagarjuna himself announced the news and posted the clicks from the engagement event. “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!” posted Nagarjuna along with the clicks. Chaitanya was dressed in traditional wear while Sobhita wore a peach silk saree. The wedding date will be announced soon. Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his next film Thandel and the film is expected to release in December.