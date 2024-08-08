x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Vizag’s Twin in the Making: Government Plans New Urban Center

Published on August 8, 2024 by ratnasri

Vizag’s Twin in the Making: Government Plans New Urban Center

The AP NDA government is setting its sights beyond Amaravati, with plans to establish a new satellite city near Visakhapatnam. As Vizag continues to emerge as a city of hope and opportunity, the state government is taking bold steps to expand its urban landscape.

Building on the momentum generated by the ongoing Bhogapuram airport project, the government is now considering the development of a state-of-the-art satellite city between Bhimili and Bhogapuram. This ambitious project aims to create a thriving urban center along the scenic sea corridor.

The proposed city isn’t just about residential spaces. It’s envisioned as a complete package, featuring high-end commercial businesses, world-class hospitality facilities, and cutting-edge entertainment sectors. This holistic approach is designed to attract both residents and investors, creating a vibrant ecosystem for growth.

Read Also : Jagan has made Vizag as ganja hub, says Pattabhi

With the Bhogapuram airport construction gaining pace, the region is already becoming a magnet for investments. The private sector, too, is showing keen interest in the area’s development potential.

Recognizing Vizag’s growing prominence, especially following the recent change in government, authorities are prioritizing measures to ensure the city remains peaceful and conducive to investment. These precautionary steps are aimed at creating a stable environment for sustained growth.

While details are still being finalized, sources suggest that the launch of this new satellite city could be announced soon. This development marks another significant step in the NDA government’s vision for a prosperous and forward-looking Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita

else

