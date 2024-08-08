AP Govt Cracks Down on Ganja Trade

Andhra Pradesh has seen tremendous usage of ganja in the last few years. From January to date, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered 134 cases. The officials have arrested 175 individuals, including 11 children and several women.

On Wednesday, Government Railway Police DSP Mohan Babu addressed the press and said that even minors are involved in this illicit business. They seized approximately Rs 1.25 Cr worth of ganja, which primarily comes from Odisha.

The NDA-led TDP government has planned strict action to bring the situation under control. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has already directed a 100-day plan to establish an anti-narcotics task force and to smash the entire drug syndicate in the state.

Sheelavathi, a type of ganja, is being smuggled into the state from north India and Kerala. According to the police, peddlers are buying it for Rs 2,000 per kg and selling it for Rs 20,000/-. Police have warned the public about the strict penalties involved in the trade. Possession of ganja below 20 kg is considered non-commercial, while more than 30 kg is considered commercial. Those convicted may face a jail term of up to 15 years.

-Sanyogita