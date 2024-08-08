x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Govt Cracks Down on Ganja Trade

Published on August 8, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

AP Govt Cracks Down on Ganja Trade

Andhra Pradesh has seen tremendous usage of ganja in the last few years. From January to date, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered 134 cases. The officials have arrested 175 individuals, including 11 children and several women.

On Wednesday, Government Railway Police DSP Mohan Babu addressed the press and said that even minors are involved in this illicit business. They seized approximately Rs 1.25 Cr worth of ganja, which primarily comes from Odisha.

Read Also : Jagan has made Vizag as ganja hub, says Pattabhi

The NDA-led TDP government has planned strict action to bring the situation under control. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has already directed a 100-day plan to establish an anti-narcotics task force and to smash the entire drug syndicate in the state.

Sheelavathi, a type of ganja, is being smuggled into the state from north India and Kerala. According to the police, peddlers are buying it for Rs 2,000 per kg and selling it for Rs 20,000/-. Police have warned the public about the strict penalties involved in the trade. Possession of ganja below 20 kg is considered non-commercial, while more than 30 kg is considered commercial. Those convicted may face a jail term of up to 15 years.

-Sanyogita

Next Vizag’s Twin in the Making: Government Plans New Urban Center Previous Double Ismart: Puri Mark Entertainer !
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble
image
Interesting updates on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
A major dent for Suriya’s Kanguva in Nizam

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media

Related Articles

Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding