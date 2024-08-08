Double Ismart: Puri Mark Entertainer !

The censor for Double ISMART has been completed, and the film has received an A certificate. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie has generated significant buzz, thanks in part to an impressive trailer featuring Ram Pothineni. The trailer, which received a massive response, has elevated expectations, making the film’s prospects even more promising.

As per inside reports, Puri Jagannadh has precisely crafted Double ISMART, paying close attention to story development, pre-production, and post-production. This careful attention to detail is evident in the trailer and promises a film that combines heart-touching emotions with traditional commercial elements.

The film is noted for its standout climax, which is anticipated to provide a thrilling experience for viewers. Ram Pothineni’s high energy, Sanjay Dutt’s menacing villain role, Kavya Thapar’s glamour, and Ali’s comedic track are expected to be key highlights. It seems like a Puri-mark entertainer.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes, Double ISMART is set to release on August 15th. The high expectations surrounding the film reflect the excitement generated by its promotional materials and the strong work put into its production.

The bookings for the movie have opened in the USA.