Software Employees as Labor: The YSRCP Scam in Anantapur

In a shocking revelation, a scam has been uncovered in the YSRCP regime in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh. Several software employees residing in Bangalore have been found to be victims of this scam.

According to reports, a few individuals from Nalla Boinapalli, Anantapur district, who are employed as software engineers in Bangalore, have had job cards created in their names in the village. These job cards, with numbers 050145 and 050193, have been used to withdraw thousands of rupees under the employment guarantee scheme.

Interestingly, job cards have also been registered for software engineers, who do not even live in the village, under the numbers 050185 and 50193. Thousands of rupees have been withdrawn in their names, and the scam is estimated to be between Rs 70 Lakhs to Rs 100 Lakhs over the last five years.

The scheme, which was intended to provide wages to laborers struggling with daily wages, has been misused. Sources claim that the irregularities occurred in the presence of field assistants.

Furthermore, the same scam has been reported in Cherlopalli, where 500 fake cards have been created, and payments have been made even for those who did not attend the employment work. Individuals have received deposits ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 in their accounts.

Allegations have also surfaced that field auditors have been bribed with Rs 1,00,000 to cover up the audits. The TDP government is now investigating the matter, and action is expected to be taken soon.

This scam has exposed the misuse of the employment guarantee scheme and the need for stricter monitoring and accountability measures to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

-Sanyogita