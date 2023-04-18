Official: Saif Ali Khan Joins as the Antagonist in NTR30

NTR is working for his upcoming film NTR 30, which recently started filming under the direction of Koratala Siva. The team completed the first schedule recently. The film features Janhvi Kapoor who is making her debut in Telugu. As per reports, the NTR 30 team has also brought Saif Ali Khan on board for the role of antagonist.

Team officially announced that Bollywood versatile star Saif Ali Khan joined the elite cast of NTR 30. The actor will be playing the role of primary antagonist. Makers released a candid pic of NTR and director Koratala Siva welcoming Saif Ali Khan.

Fans are overwhelmed by this exciting news. The actor will begin filming from the next schedule. The internationally renowned technicians, the versatile actor and NTR craze all over India, should ensure that the film will create next level sensation at the box office.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and other notable actors. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K bankrolling the film under the banners of Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts. The music composed by Anirudh, the film is set to release on 5th April 2024 in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.