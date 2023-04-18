Ileana announces Pregnancy

Goan beauty Ileana D’Cruz has been struggling to make her comeback in Indian cinema for a while. Some of her recent films bombed and the actress lost trace. She was in a relationship with an Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone but she later broke up. She deleted all her posts with him. Ileana has been tightlipped about her personal life and relationship. The actress today took her official Instagram page to announce her pregnancy but the actress did not reveal the details of her partner.

“And so the adventure begins” posted Ileana along with two pictures. She posted the picture of a pendant that comes with ‘Mama’. A section of Bollywood media reported that Ileana has been dating Sebastian Laurent Michel and he happens to be the brother of Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. The duo was spotted holidaying in Maldives and the pictures went viral. When it comes to work, Ileana was seen in Big Bull that had Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Ileana’s next film is Unfair and Lovely and she will be sharing screen with Randeep Hooda.