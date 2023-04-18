All eyes on Agent Trailer

Agent happens to be one of the costliest films in Telugu cinema and is the costliest one in Akhil’s career. The makers spent beyond the market of the actor. The team is super confident about the film and a huge set of promotions are planned as Agent is heading for April 28th release across the globe. The teaser caught everyone’s attention but the buzz came down after the songs are released. For the budget on which Agent is made, the film has to carry exceptional buzz and it completely depends on the theatrical trailer of the film.

Agent trailer will be released in a grand manner today night in an event in Kakinada. All eyes are focused on the trailer of the film. Agent’s trailer has to be interesting and gripping to open on a strong note. Films like Dasara opened because of the impressive trailer. Akhil has spent more than two years on the film and his chiseled look is the talk of Tollywood. The film is also heading for a pan-Indian release. Surendar Reddy directed Agent and AK Entertainments are the producers. Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady in Agent.