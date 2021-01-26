Official: Uppena Release Date

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers invested a bomb on their next project Uppena which marks the debut of Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film marks the debut of Buchi Babu Sana and the film is delayed by months. The makers today announced that Uppena will hit the screens on February 12th across the globe. Devi Sri Prasad’s music album is already a smashing hit and is on the top of the music charts. The film is carrying decent expectations. Top director Sukumar is presenting Uppena and the film has to fare well in theatres to recover the investments.

