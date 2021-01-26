Sundeep Kishan’s new film launched

Young actor Sundeep Kishan wrapped up the shoot of A1 Express and he is shooting for his next film currently. He signed a new project which got its official launch today in Hyderabad. Vedavyas will direct this project and the shoot of the film will commence soon. Mahesh S Koneru will bankroll this film on East Coast Productions banner. Sricharan Pakala composes the music for this untitled film. Renowned writer and filmmaker Kona Venkat attended the formal launch as a special guest. More details awaited.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.