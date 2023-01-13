Official: Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 With Gautam

Vijay Deverakonda has big pan India aspirations. He caught the attention of pan India audience with Liger. Now, he has lined up another interesting pan India film and this project is tentatively titled VD12.

VD12 was officially announced a little while ago and it will mark the collaboration of Vijay Deverakonda and director Gautam Tinnanuri who shot to fame with Jersey.

Sithara Entertainments are set to bankroll project on a massive scale and it will be released in all major Indian laguages. This will be one of the biggest projects in Vijay Deverakonda’s career and he is said to be very excited about the same.

Reports are suggesting that Gautam has penned an action entertainer subject for Vijay. The script is touted to be a very fresh one and it also has universal appeal, which is important for pan India films.

This project will commence the shoot soon and more details about the cast and crew will be out correspondingly. Vijay is expected to start shooting for this biggie soon. VD12 will be produced Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments banner and Fortune Four Cinemas. Presented by Srikara Studios.