On Independence Day, Jagan raises three capitals issue

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy once again raised the three capitals issue during his Independence Day speech in Vijayawada on Monday. He referred to the issue asserting that the three capitals were proposed for the decentralisation of administration and development as well.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the last three years of his governance, he had introduced several administrative reforms and took the governance closure to the people through village and ward secretariats. He also cited the reorganisation of districts and said that it was part of his initiative to take the government to the door steps of the people.

It was during these remarks, Jagan Mohan Reddy had referred to the three capitals proposal and hinted at continuing his efforts to establish three capitals for the state. He said that his government is against concentration of power and development at one place.

He said he had given power to several castes, which have been ignored and neglected for several decades. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government had given due representation to the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities ensuring 50 per cent share for women. He cited the allocation of MLC and Rajya Sabha seats to these sections in the last three years.

The chief minister listed all the welfare programmes of his government, particularly the Navaratnalu, and said that several other governments in the state were studying Andhra Pradesh model in welfare. He also claimed that the government was rolling out cash benefit schemes to the people even in the difficult times of lockdown and asserted that it was because of the commitment that he had towards these neglected sections.