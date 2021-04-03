One more disastrous Friday for Telugu Cinema

Tollywood veteran actor Nagarjuna has been away from success track for some time. He pinned many hopes on Wild Dog and the film released yesterday. Karthi’s recent offering Sulthan too released in a decent number of screens in Telugu states yesterday. Both these films opened on a below-average note and the response too was disappointing. The footfalls never increased for the day and both these films remained low on Friday. Both Wild Dog and Sulthan will end up as disasters at the Tollywood box-office. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab will hit the screens next Friday.

