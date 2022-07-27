One more rare achievement for RRR

RRR happens to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema this year. The country’s hit machine and maverick director SS Rajamouli delivers one more blockbuster in style. For this film, he has gone extra mile and impressed the international audience big time. Ever since RRR is streaming on Netflix, the film has been appreciated by the international crowds. The film has been trending on the Netflix charts on the top.

Now, RRR emerged as the only non-English film to trend globally for ten consecutive weeks on Netflix. This is a huge and rare achievement for an Indian film. RRR also continued to receive appreciation from all the corners of the globe. SS Rajamouli’s strategy of making the film available on Netlfix in several international languages worked big time for the film. RRR featured NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in the lead roles.