Oscar Campaign: K Raghavendra Rao responds

Naatu Naatu song from RRR is nominated for the Oscars in the category of the Best Original Song. Rajamouli and his team are campaigning on various international platforms and the film already bagged several prestigious awards. Tollywood director Tammareddy Bharadwaj made sensational comments about the RRR’s Oscar campaign saying that the team has spent Rs 80 crores with which we can make 8-10 films on budget. Mega actor Naga Babu lashed Tammareddy Bharadwaj for his comments.

Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao responded saying that the nation should feel proud as our Indian film RRR is making huge noise across the globe. He slammed Tammareddy Bharadwaj for commenting on the spent money for the campaign without any information or clarity. “Is there any account about the spent Rs 80 crores for the RRR campaign? Directors like James Cameroon and Stephen Speilberg are lauding RRR and does this mean that he is taking money to praise RRR. We should feel proud for our Telugu cinema breaking the barriers of language and reaching international circles” told K Raghavendra Rao.