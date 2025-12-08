x
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
OSSS Teaser: Tharun, Eesha’s Fun Ride

Published on December 8, 2025 by swathy

OSSS Teaser: Tharun, Eesha’s Fun Ride

Tharun Bhascker joined hands with a debutant A R Sajeev for a rustic entertainer Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Eesha Rebba is cast opposite Tharun Bhascker in the movie which is done with its shoot and is getting ready for its theatrical release. Meanwhile, the makers started the promotions by revealing the teaser.

Tharun Bhascker plays Ambati Omkar Naidu, a rich fish trader whose arrogance clashes with his wife Prashanti’s calm and composed nature, portrayed by Eesha Rebba. Their post marital relationship creates the base for the movie infused with wit and quirky humor.

Tharun Bhascker slips into the role with a kind of raw swagger. Eesha Rebba, radiates the kind of dignity that instantly commands empathy. Their dynamic feels refreshingly rooted, driven more by personality clashes than manufactured drama.

Debutant director A R Sajeev appears to understand the pulse of rural storytelling- humor that grows naturally out of situations, not punchlines. Shot beautifully by Deepak Yeragara, the visuals capture the scenic Godavari region, while Jay Krish’s sparkling background score adds flavor.

With a strong backing from S Originals and Movie Verse Studios, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi feels like a genuine attempt at a wholesome entertainer and offers a fun ride. The film is set for release on January 23, a couple of days prior to Republic Day.

