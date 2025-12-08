OSSS Teaser: Tharun, Eesha’s Fun Ride

Tharun Bhascker joined hands with a debutant A R Sajeev for a rustic entertainer Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Eesha Rebba is cast opposite Tharun Bhascker in the movie which is done with its shoot and is getting ready for its theatrical release. Meanwhile, the makers started the promotions by revealing the teaser.

Tharun Bhascker plays Ambati Omkar Naidu, a rich fish trader whose arrogance clashes with his wife Prashanti’s calm and composed nature, portrayed by Eesha Rebba. Their post marital relationship creates the base for the movie infused with wit and quirky humor.

Tharun Bhascker slips into the role with a kind of raw swagger. Eesha Rebba, radiates the kind of dignity that instantly commands empathy. Their dynamic feels refreshingly rooted, driven more by personality clashes than manufactured drama.

Debutant director A R Sajeev appears to understand the pulse of rural storytelling- humor that grows naturally out of situations, not punchlines. Shot beautifully by Deepak Yeragara, the visuals capture the scenic Godavari region, while Jay Krish’s sparkling background score adds flavor.

With a strong backing from S Originals and Movie Verse Studios, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi feels like a genuine attempt at a wholesome entertainer and offers a fun ride. The film is set for release on January 23, a couple of days prior to Republic Day.