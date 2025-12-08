Ravi Teja’s BMW Second Single Promo: A Dazzling Melody

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and writer-director Kishore Tirumala have come together for the first time for a grand family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignapthy. The movie first single, Bella, has become a good hit adding to the excitement created by the glimpse.

Now, the makers are releasing the second single, Addam Mundu, on 10th December. The makers have released the promo and it promises a dazzling melody. The picturesque locations and grand visuals add to the pleasant feeling the tune creates.

Ravi Teja and leading lady, Dimple Hayathi, have a sizzling chemistry and their pairing adds more beauty to the song. Shreya Ghosal and Kapil Kapilan have lent their vocals to the song and the meaningful lyrics written by Chandrabose are enhanced by their rendition.

Bheems Ceciroleo has composed the song and his tune is really captivating. Ashika Ranganathan is playing another leading lady role in the film. With Ravi Teja doing such a complete family entertainer is creating huge buzz for this Sudharkar Cherukuri production. The film is set to release for Sankranti festival on a grand scale.