OTT Options for this Weekend

With the Independence Day weekend around, the OTT platforms are releasing a bunch of originals and movies. Here is the list of new releases:

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha: Netflix from August 12th: Saare Jahan Se Achcha is a Hindi spy thriller and it features Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Tehran: Zee5 from August 14th: John Abraham’s original is titled Tehran and it is based on 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats.

Andhera: Amazon Prime from August 14th: This is a supernatural horror-thriller series about a young woman who disappears from Mumbai.

JSK: Janaki V vs State Of Kerala: Zee5 from August 15th: Anupama Parameswaran and Suresh Gopi’s interesting attempt is all set to stream.

Young Millionaires, Night Always Comes, Butterfly – Season 1, Alien: Earth, Final Draft, The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies, The Crow, Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2, Songs From the Hole, Drop, Dogman and Fixed are the other options available on various streaming platforms this weekend.